2017 Nissan Pathfinder

90,269 KM

Details

$18,840

+ tax & licensing
$18,840

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$18,840

+ taxes & licensing

90,269KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6715955
  • Stock #: PD05672
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MN5HC608160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,269 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! Recent Arrival! Glacier White 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S FWD V6 20/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

