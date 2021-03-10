2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$18,840 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 2 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6715955

6715955 Stock #: PD05672

PD05672 VIN: 5N1DR2MN5HC608160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 90,269 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.