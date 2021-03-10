Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Sedan

25,848 KM

Details

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2017 Nissan Versa Sedan

2017 Nissan Versa Sedan

SV

2017 Nissan Versa Sedan

SV

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

25,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6819761
  • Stock #: D210535A
  • VIN: 3N1CN7APXHL825242

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D210535A
  • Mileage 25,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Odometer is 36451 miles below market average! 31/39 City/Highway MPG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

