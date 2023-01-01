Menu
4WD Crew Cab 149 SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2017 RAM 3500

44,508 KM

$65,987

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

SLT, Low KM's, Nice Truck!

2017 RAM 3500

SLT, Low KM's, Nice Truck!

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$65,987

+ taxes & licensing

44,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,508 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details GPS Antenna Input
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUM W/CHROME INSERTS -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$65,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2017 RAM 3500