2017 Toyota RAV4

140,171 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10624065
  • Stock #: 2391671
  • VIN: JTMDJREV5HD067169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2391671
  • Mileage 140,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

