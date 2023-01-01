Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

77,895 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027047
  • Stock #: 8064
  • VIN: 5TDYZ3DC5HS880605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,895 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

