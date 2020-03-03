Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

  1. 4705452
  2. 4705452
  3. 4705452
  4. 4705452
  5. 4705452
  6. 4705452
  7. 4705452
  8. 4705452
  9. 4705452
  10. 4705452
  11. 4705452
  12. 4705452
  13. 4705452
  14. 4705452
  15. 4705452
  16. 4705452
  17. 4705452
  18. 4705452
  19. 4705452
  20. 4705452
  21. 4705452
  22. 4705452
  23. 4705452
  24. 4705452
  25. 4705452
  26. 4705452
  27. 4705452
  28. 4705452
  29. 4705452
  30. 4705452
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,164KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4705452
  • Stock #: JRC110
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV6J6247168
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales

2010 Ford Expedition...
 142,080 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC Base
 77,073 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,770 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-1207

Send A Message