2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.