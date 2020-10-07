Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

24,135 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,135KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211074
  • Stock #: 21055A
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV7J6179971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivy Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21055A
  • Mileage 24,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4WD Sport Utility, Turbocharged Gas 1.5l 4 cyl, MP3 Player, Traction Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

