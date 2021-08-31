2018 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
306-693-3673
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
+ taxes & licensing
Small SUV 4WD, Titanium AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8