$38,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT Special Edition Sport FX4 with B&O Sound System - Local Trade
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT Special Edition Sport FX4 with B&O Sound System - Local Trade
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$38,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1E51JFB75774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,092 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor with Blue Interior Pkg - Local Trade 15,941 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR with Trailer Tow Pkg 187,311 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Canadian Touring Pkg 86,332 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2018 Ford F-150