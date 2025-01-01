$37,989+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # E53630PM
- Mileage 99,010 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD F-150 LARIAT – 5.0L V8, AUTOMATIC
POWERFUL PERFORMANCE MEETS PREMIUM COMFORT
Experience the perfect blend of power, luxury, and technology with this 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat. Equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8 engine and an automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive towing capacity and smooth highway performance. With premium interior comforts and advanced safety features, this F-150 is built for both work and leisure.
PRAIRIE AUTO SALES QUALITY
At Prairie Auto Sales, every vehicle is thoroughly inspected to ensure reliability and quality. This F-150 Lariat has been carefully assessed to meet our high standards, so you can drive with confidence.
-----------------------------
KEY FEATURES:
1) Backup Camera – Ensure easy parking and towing with a clear rearview display.
2) Heated and Cooled Leather Seats – Stay comfortable in any season with luxurious temperature-controlled seating.
3) Remote Start – Start your truck effortlessly from a distance for added convenience.
4) 4x4 Capability – Tackle any terrain with confidence in all weather conditions.
5) 8-inch Touchscreen with SYNC 3 – Access navigation, apps, and entertainment with ease.
6) Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free connectivity.
7) LED Headlights & Fog Lights – Bright, long-lasting lighting for improved visibility.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTIES & BENEFITS
When you purchase from Prairie Auto Sales you’re not just buying a vehicle—you’re getting peace of mind. We provide a range of warranties and benefits with every purchase, so you can be confident that your vehicle is protected. With the 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat, you’ll receive:
1) 30 Day / 1000KM Powertrain Warranty
2) Fully Inspected Vehicles: Know Before You Go
3) Vehicle Lifetime 1/2 Price Oil Changes
4) 1 Year Complimentary Road Hazard Protection
5) 1 Year Worry-Free Coverage with Complimentary Insurance on Finance Contracts
Extended warranty options are also available for long-term peace of mind.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Don’t miss out on this fully loaded 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat! Contact Prairie Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive or learn more about financing options.
