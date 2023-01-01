Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

154,287 KM

Details Description Features

Knight Ford Lincoln

SLT

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

154,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9640918
  • Stock #: T2274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT w/SLT-1, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

