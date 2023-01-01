2018 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 2 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9640918

9640918 Stock #: T2274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # T2274

Mileage 154,287 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.