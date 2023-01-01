Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

99,130 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,130 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Nissan

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 96,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Nissan Murano SV 205,056 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Nissan Sentra SR 11,842 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

Call Dealer

306-691-XXXX

(click to show)

306-691-0016

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500