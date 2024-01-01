Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

210,012 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

11954415

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC3JG153092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2018 GMC Sierra 1500