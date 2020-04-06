15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
Oh look what we found hiding on our lot!!! This hidden gem has been waiting for you! A 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with less than 45,000 KM! Oh and did I mention it's Certified -- yes it has our 150-point Certified stamp of approval. Let's talk power. This V8 5.3L engine has been a staple in the GMC lineup for as long as we can remember and that's because not only does it provide the power you need but the reliability to give you peace of mind. Pair that with a backup camera, 4WD, Cruise control, and HID Headlights and you have a winning combination! Call us at Murray GM Moose Jaw TODAY to book your test drive- (306) 693-4605.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3