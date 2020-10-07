+ taxes & licensing
306-693-4605
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500, SLT, 4WD Crew Cab, Gas V8 5.3L, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Tires - Rear All-Season, Floor Mats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, CD Player, Tow Hooks, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, HD Radio, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), WiFi Hotspot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Remote Engine Start, Stability Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, , Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth Connection, The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3