2018 GMC Sierra 1500

115,000 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

SLT

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211080
  • Stock #: 21085A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC9JG136054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 1500, SLT, 4WD Crew Cab, Gas V8 5.3L, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Tires - Rear All-Season, Floor Mats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, CD Player, Tow Hooks, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, HD Radio, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), WiFi Hotspot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Remote Engine Start, Stability Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, , Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth Connection, The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

