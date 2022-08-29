Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

46,245 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

LOCAL LOW MILEAGE, SLT PREM PKG, 6.2 V8, 8 SPEED AUTO, Z-71 OFF ROAD, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, 8" NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

LOCAL LOW MILEAGE, SLT PREM PKG, 6.2 V8, 8 SPEED AUTO, Z-71 OFF ROAD, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, 8" NAVI

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 9173242
  2. 9173242
  3. 9173242
  4. 9173242
  5. 9173242
  6. 9173242
  7. 9173242
  8. 9173242
  9. 9173242
Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173242
  • Stock #: 2291462
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ8JG541806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,245 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 46,245 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 10,807 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 36,805 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory