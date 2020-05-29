Menu
  • 79,924KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175554
  • Stock #: 20222A
  • VIN: 3GKALUEUXJL195693
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight Metallic
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 GMC Terrain SLE Diesel ENGINE 1.6L TURBO DIESEL DOHC 4-CYLINDER (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm 240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

