Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

59,752 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

Sle Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

Sle Diesel

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6211077
  2. 6211077
  3. 6211077
  4. 6211077
  5. 6211077
  6. 6211077
  7. 6211077
  8. 6211077
  9. 6211077
  10. 6211077
  11. 6211077
  12. 6211077
  13. 6211077
  14. 6211077
  15. 6211077
  16. 6211077
  17. 6211077
  18. 6211077
  19. 6211077
  20. 6211077
  21. 6211077
  22. 6211077
  23. 6211077
  24. 6211077
  25. 6211077
  26. 6211077
  27. 6211077
  28. 6211077
  29. 6211077
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,752KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211077
  • Stock #: P7114
  • VIN: 3GKALUEU4JL212794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7114
  • Mileage 59,752 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLE, 4WD Sport Utility, Turbo Diesel I4 1.6L, GMC INFOTAINMENT, Remote Start , POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 21,881 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 LTD
 120,914 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 3,750 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory