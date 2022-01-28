Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

EX

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: B2670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, EX Auto, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

