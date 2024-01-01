$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk l Heated Leather l 4WD l Back up Cam
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk l Heated Leather l 4WD l Back up Cam
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,469 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
Spitfire Orange
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Honda
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 36,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon SLT l Heated Leather l Wireless Charger l Bucket Seats 203,926 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T 149,714 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Email Knight Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Honda
306-693-5959
2018 Jeep Compass