Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2018 Jeep Compass

64,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk l Heated Leather l 4WD l Back up Cam

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk l Heated Leather l 4WD l Back up Cam

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
Spitfire Orange
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2018 Jeep Compass