2018 Nissan Altima

17,417 KM

Details

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2.5 SR

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Certified

17,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6717845
  Stock #: D202250A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2JC296377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,417 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Pearl White 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic. Odometer is 20924 miles below market average! 26/37 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

