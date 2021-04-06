2018 Nissan Kicks

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 9 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6833414

6833414 Stock #: D202610A

D202610A VIN: 3N1CP5CU3JL518096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 59,970 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.