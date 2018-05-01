Menu
Account
Sign In
Small Station Wagons, 2018.5 AWD S CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2018 Nissan Qashqai

23,414 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CASPIAN BLUE- RBY
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 2018.5 AWD S CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Package AA20 w/No Options
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Nissan

Used 2018 Nissan Titan Pro-4X for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Nissan Titan Pro-4X 66,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 143,521 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum 142,486 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

Call Dealer

306-691-XXXX

(click to show)

306-691-0016

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai