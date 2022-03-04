$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
Limited
48,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8638904
- Stock #: B2706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
220-Amp Alternator
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER FRT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter F...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate ...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Transfer Case Skid Plate IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches
