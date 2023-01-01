$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9929783
- Stock #: 6983
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC089432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6983
- Mileage 23,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6