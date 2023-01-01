Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

23,600 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

LE

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9929783
  • Stock #: 6983
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC089432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6983
  • Mileage 23,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Buy From Home Available

