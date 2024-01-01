Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

60,252 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

12055330

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV5JW855564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

