Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE 1 OWNER , CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE 1 OWNER , CERTIFIED

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 4802691
  2. 4802691
  3. 4802691
  4. 4802691
  5. 4802691
  6. 4802691
  7. 4802691
  8. 4802691
  9. 4802691
  10. 4802691
  11. 4802691
  12. 4802691
  13. 4802691
  14. 4802691
  15. 4802691
  16. 4802691
  17. 4802691
  18. 4802691
  19. 4802691
  20. 4802691
  21. 4802691
  22. 4802691
  23. 4802691
  24. 4802691
  25. 4802691
  26. 4802691
  27. 4802691
  28. 4802691
  29. 4802691
  30. 4802691
  31. 4802691
  32. 4802691
  33. 4802691
Contact Seller

$28,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,142KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4802691
  • Stock #: 2090271
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV9JW739327
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

With great features like Toyota's Safety Sense, giving you piece of mind and confidence on the road, this rig's got just what you need. Climb in and be surrounded with luxury and practicality like heated seats/steering wheel, navigation, lane departure assistance, dynamic cruise control, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, dynamic backup camera, duel-zone climate control and so much more, we can't continue to type it, just come down and see for yourself!

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 0 KM
$29,485 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 1,959 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE,...
 149,869 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Send A Message