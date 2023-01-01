$49,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8 LOCAL TRADE FULL EQUIPPED PLATINUM EDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F1XJX755420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra