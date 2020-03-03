Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Platinum, Taylor Certified, One owner

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Platinum, Taylor Certified, One owner

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,586KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713243
  • Stock #: 2090151
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F19JX700568
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

