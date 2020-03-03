Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Platinum, Toyota Certified, One Owner

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,569KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713261
  • Stock #: 1992132
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F14JX760399
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

