Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,499 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 10830216
  2. 10830216
  3. 10830216
  4. 10830216
  5. 10830216
  6. 10830216
  7. 10830216
  8. 10830216
  9. 10830216
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX9JM048166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 155,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum LOCAL TRADE TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM EDITION WITH ONLY 15829 KMS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum LOCAL TRADE TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM EDITION WITH ONLY 15829 KMS 15,829 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 5.7L V8 LOCAL TRADE FULL EQUIPPED PLATINUM EDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 5.7L V8 LOCAL TRADE FULL EQUIPPED PLATINUM EDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE 65,000 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan