Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 330

38,997 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 330

2019 BMW 330

i xDrive Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 330

i xDrive Touring

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 8822981
  2. 8822981
  3. 8822981
  4. 8822981
  5. 8822981
  6. 8822981
  7. 8822981
  8. 8822981
  9. 8822981
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822981
  • Stock #: 2291161
  • VIN: WBA8K3C51KA484003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2291161
  • Mileage 38,997 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2019 BMW 330 i xDriv...
 38,997 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass Sp...
 60,897 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 44,250 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory