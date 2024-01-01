$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Buick Encore
Essence
2019 Buick Encore
Essence
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJGSM9KB962091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 81151
- Mileage 37,216 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 85,801 KMS, PERFORMANCE AND LUXURY, PRICED TO SELL!! 85,801 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LOCAL TRADE WITH ALTITUDE PACKAGE, ONLY 58,445 KMS 58,445 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner LOCAL TRADE, LIMITED EDITION, 7 PASSENGER 125,242 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2019 Buick Encore