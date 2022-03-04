$45,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$45,987
+ taxes & licensing
120,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8574575
- Stock #: P3550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P3550
- Mileage 120,835 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" ZR2, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8