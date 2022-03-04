Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

120,835 KM

Details Description Features

$45,987

+ tax & licensing
$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

120,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P3550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,835 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" ZR2, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

