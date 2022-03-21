$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
69,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8928799
- Stock #: P3680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 69,933 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" RST, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8