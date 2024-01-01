Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, Limited 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2019 Ford Explorer

81,325 KM

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

Limited with Safe and Smart & Tow Pkgs

11957229

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited with Safe and Smart & Tow Pkgs

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8FH5KGA33724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Limited 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2019 Ford Explorer