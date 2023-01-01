$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 7 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10439211

10439211 Stock #: A0192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A0192

Mileage 100,791 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.