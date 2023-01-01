$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat Special Edition PKG
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10439211
- Stock #: A0192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0192
- Mileage 100,791 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8