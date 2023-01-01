$42,987+ tax & licensing
$42,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2019 Ford F-150
XL with Sport Appearance Pkg
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
41,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10439214
- Stock #: A3499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 41,597 KM
Vehicle Description
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8