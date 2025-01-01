Menu
2019 Ford F-350

234,759 KM

Details

$48,192

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-350

XLT

13316501

2019 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

$48,192

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,759KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT0KEE78271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # EE78271TM
  • Mileage 234,759 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2025 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 4,980 KM $39,166 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Sonata N LINE ULTIMATE W/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2024 Hyundai Sonata N LINE ULTIMATE W/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL 10,265 KM $36,746 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford F-350 XLT 95,766 KM $68,440 + tax & lic

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

$48,192

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2019 Ford F-350