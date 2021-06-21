Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

70,796 KM

Details Features

$86,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$86,987

+ taxes & licensing

Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

Contact Seller

$86,987

+ taxes & licensing

70,796KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7393046
  • Stock #: CPAS02
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0KEF43879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CPAS02
  • Mileage 70,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales

2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 70,796 KM
$86,987 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 FX4
 200,313 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 170,172 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-1207

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory