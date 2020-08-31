2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner CVT Transmission Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Leatherette Door Trim Insert Knee Air Bag A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting HD Radio Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Sun/Moonroof Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Monitor Fuel Capacity: 53L Gas/Electric Hybrid Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 53 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Lane Keeping Assist Wing Spoiler Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 390w Regular Amplifier Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Seatbelt Air Bag Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Generic Sun/Moonroof Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Driver Restriction Features Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Lithium Ion Traction Battery Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Tires: 235/45R18 FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Requires Subscription Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets

