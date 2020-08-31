2019 Ford Fusion

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Driver Restriction Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
