2019 Ford Fusion

21,092 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

21,092KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5776167
  • Stock #: PAS119
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR211660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PAS119
  • Mileage 21,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
CVT Transmission
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
HD Radio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Sun/Moonroof
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Monitor
Fuel Capacity: 53L
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
53 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Lane Keeping Assist
Wing Spoiler
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
390w Regular Amplifier
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Seatbelt Air Bag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Driver Restriction Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Tires: 235/45R18
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Requires Subscription
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

