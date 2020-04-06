2019 GMC Acadia

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
You want new but don't want to the price tag that comes along with it??? Look no further! Our 2019 Certified Pre-owned GMC Acadia is the vehicle for you! Beautiful in White Frost, with less than 2,000 KM, this is a SUV lovers dream come true. Featuring our reliable and powerful V6 3.6L engine, heated leather seats, Premium sound system, Keyless entry/start, Power liftgate, and Wi-fi, this Acadia is truly top of the line! Now let's talk safety! Cross-Traffic alert, Blind spot monitor, and a backup camera are all in place to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you! Let's go for a ride TODAY or have us send you a Virtual Walkaround to give you a closer look at what we already know is an amazing vehicle!!! (306) 693-4605
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3