Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 4869180
  2. 4869180
  3. 4869180
  4. 4869180
  5. 4869180
  6. 4869180
  7. 4869180
  8. 4869180
  9. 4869180
  10. 4869180
  11. 4869180
  12. 4869180
  13. 4869180
  14. 4869180
  15. 4869180
  16. 4869180
  17. 4869180
  18. 4869180
  19. 4869180
  20. 4869180
  21. 4869180
  22. 4869180
  23. 4869180
  24. 4869180
  25. 4869180
  26. 4869180
  27. 4869180
  28. 4869180
  29. 4869180
  30. 4869180
  31. 4869180
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,145KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4869180
  • Stock #: 19572B
  • VIN: 1GKKNULS2KZ156476
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

You want new but don't want to the price tag that comes along with it??? Look no further! Our 2019 Certified Pre-owned GMC Acadia is the vehicle for you! Beautiful in White Frost, with less than 2,000 KM, this is a SUV lovers dream come true. Featuring our reliable and powerful V6 3.6L engine, heated leather seats, Premium sound system, Keyless entry/start, Power liftgate, and Wi-fi, this Acadia is truly top of the line! Now let's talk safety! Cross-Traffic alert, Blind spot monitor, and a backup camera are all in place to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you! Let's go for a ride TODAY or have us send you a Virtual Walkaround to give you a closer look at what we already know is an amazing vehicle!!! (306) 693-4605

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Chevrolet Trax LT
 48,531 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra 4...
 90,187 KM
$37,700 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLT
 1,145 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Send A Message