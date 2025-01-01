$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,446 KM
Vehicle Description
this Terrain SLT is ready for many more journeys ahead.
FEATURES OF THE Terrain SLT
»» Certified used for assured quality
»» Sleek grey exterior for a modern look
»» 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting
»» 2.0L turbocharged engine for robust performance
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for added safety
»» Blind spot monitoring for improved awareness
»» Rear cross-traffic alert to prevent collisions
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0L turbo engine for powerful drives
»» 9-speed automatic transmission enhances efficiency
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Turbocharged power with fuel efficiency
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for convenience
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen infotainment system for easy access
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Versatile cargo area for all needs
»» Foldable rear seats for extra space
»» Ample storage for family trips
»» Convenient access with power liftgate
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and responsive driving experience
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Spacious and comfortable interior
»» Reliable performance with turbocharged engine
This 2019 GMC Terrain SLT's VIN is: 3GKALVEX4KL304683.
http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/GMC-Terrain-2019-id11746157.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Knight Honda
306-693-5959