  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,446 KM

Vehicle Description

this Terrain SLT is ready for many more journeys ahead.

FEATURES OF THE Terrain SLT
»» Certified used for assured quality
»» Sleek grey exterior for a modern look
»» 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting
»» 2.0L turbocharged engine for robust performance

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for added safety
»» Blind spot monitoring for improved awareness
»» Rear cross-traffic alert to prevent collisions

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0L turbo engine for powerful drives
»» 9-speed automatic transmission enhances efficiency
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Turbocharged power with fuel efficiency

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for convenience
»» Ample legroom for all passengers

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen infotainment system for easy access
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» USB ports for device charging

CARGO SPACE
»» Versatile cargo area for all needs
»» Foldable rear seats for extra space
»» Ample storage for family trips
»» Convenient access with power liftgate

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and responsive driving experience
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Spacious and comfortable interior
»» Reliable performance with turbocharged engine

This 2019 GMC Terrain SLT's VIN is: 3GKALVEX4KL304683.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/GMC-Terrain-2019-id11746157.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
Discover the perfect blend of style
as confirmed by CARFAX Canada
446 km on the odometer
and reliability with the certified used 2019 GMC Terrain SLT
available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw. This sleek grey SUV has never been in an accident
ensuring peace of mind for its next owner. With 110

2019 GMC Terrain