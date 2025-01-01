Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> is a standout vehicle available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw. With its pristine white exterior and a CARFAX Canada report indicating no accidents</p> <p> this vehicle offers peace of mind and reliability. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission and a 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged engine</p> <p> this Civic Hatchback Sport Touring is ready for new adventures. FEATURES OF THE Civic Hatchback Sport Touring »» Turbocharged engine for enhanced performance »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving »» White exterior for a sleek look »» Certified used for added assurance ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Backup camera for easy parking »» Lane departure warning for safer driving »» Adaptive cruise control for highway comfort »» Collision mitigation braking system PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 1.5L turbocharged engine for power »» Front-wheel drive for optimal traction »» Fuel-efficient for long journeys »» Smooth CVT transmission COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Heated front seats for cold days »» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort »» Keyless entry for easy access »» Spacious interior for passenger comfort TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Premium audio system for great sound »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Navigation system for easy travel »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility CARGO SPACE »» Ample cargo room for all needs »» Rear seats fold down for more space »» Convenient access to cargo area »» Versatile storage options WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Reliable performance and handling »» Advanced safety features »» Comfortable and spacious interior »» Modern technology and connectivity options This 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Tourings VIN is: SHHFK7H91KU304652.</p> <a href=http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2019-id11746151.html>http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2019-id11746151.html</a>

2019 Honda Civic

90,475 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12106363

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,475KM
VIN SHHFK7H91KU304652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,475 KM

Vehicle Description

is a standout vehicle available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw. With its pristine white exterior and a CARFAX Canada report indicating no accidents


this vehicle offers peace of mind and reliability. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission and a 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged engine


this Civic Hatchback Sport Touring is ready for new adventures.

FEATURES OF THE Civic Hatchback Sport Touring
»» Turbocharged engine for enhanced performance
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving
»» White exterior for a sleek look
»» Certified used for added assurance

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for safer driving
»» Adaptive cruise control for highway comfort
»» Collision mitigation braking system

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L turbocharged engine for power
»» Front-wheel drive for optimal traction
»» Fuel-efficient for long journeys
»» Smooth CVT transmission

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats for cold days
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Premium audio system for great sound
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy travel
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

CARGO SPACE
»» Ample cargo room for all needs
»» Rear seats fold down for more space
»» Convenient access to cargo area
»» Versatile storage options

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable performance and handling
»» Advanced safety features
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Modern technology and connectivity options

This 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring's VIN is: SHHFK7H91KU304652.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2019-id11746151.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

475 km on the odometer
certified and used
The 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring
ensuring a smooth and efficient drive. With 90

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Honda

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 119,255 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 141,267 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 69,882 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Knight Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic