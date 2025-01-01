$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,475 KM
Vehicle Description
is a standout vehicle available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw. With its pristine white exterior and a CARFAX Canada report indicating no accidents
this vehicle offers peace of mind and reliability. It features a Continuously Variable Transmission and a 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged engine
this Civic Hatchback Sport Touring is ready for new adventures.
FEATURES OF THE Civic Hatchback Sport Touring
»» Turbocharged engine for enhanced performance
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving
»» White exterior for a sleek look
»» Certified used for added assurance
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for safer driving
»» Adaptive cruise control for highway comfort
»» Collision mitigation braking system
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L turbocharged engine for power
»» Front-wheel drive for optimal traction
»» Fuel-efficient for long journeys
»» Smooth CVT transmission
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats for cold days
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Premium audio system for great sound
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy travel
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
CARGO SPACE
»» Ample cargo room for all needs
»» Rear seats fold down for more space
»» Convenient access to cargo area
»» Versatile storage options
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable performance and handling
»» Advanced safety features
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Modern technology and connectivity options
This 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring's VIN is: SHHFK7H91KU304652.
http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2019-id11746151.html
Knight Honda
