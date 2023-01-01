2019 Honda CR-V

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 1 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10228988

10228988 Stock #: 8078

8078 VIN: 2HKRW2H86KH136215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 8078

Mileage 39,137 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.