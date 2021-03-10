Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

22,164 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

LX

2019 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6715856
  • Stock #: D201769A
  • VIN: 5FNYF5H12KB026051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,164 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2019 Honda Pilot LX FWD 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 19/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

