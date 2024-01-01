$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD04LB6KU824615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,805 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Sport DCT, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
IRON GRAY
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: red stitching
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Honda
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance 12,068 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot TOURING 8-PASSENGER 43,895 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Juke WAGON 4 DR. 205,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Knight Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Honda
306-693-5959
2019 Hyundai Elantra