Moose Jaw Toyota
2019 Lexus GX 460
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
36,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8498474
- Stock #: 7999
- VIN: JTJJM7FX7K5214122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,210 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6