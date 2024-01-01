Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Station Wagons, AWD Platinum, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2019 Nissan Murano

109,381 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MS0KN162925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Station Wagons, AWD Platinum, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum 109,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X | Rockford Sound | Heated Seats | Navigation | for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X | Rockford Sound | Heated Seats | Navigation | 72,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus | Rear Entertainment | Heated Wheel | Dual-Climate Control for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus | Rear Entertainment | Heated Wheel | Dual-Climate Control 99,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

Call Dealer

306-691-XXXX

(click to show)

306-691-0016

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano