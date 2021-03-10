Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

18,054 KM

Details Description

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6717980
  2. 6717980
  3. 6717980
  4. 6717980
  5. 6717980
  6. 6717980
  7. 6717980
  8. 6717980
  9. 6717980
  10. 6717980
  11. 6717980
  12. 6717980
  13. 6717980
  14. 6717980
  15. 6717980
  16. 6717980
  17. 6717980
  18. 6717980
  19. 6717980
  20. 6717980
  21. 6717980
  22. 6717980
  23. 6717980
  24. 6717980
  25. 6717980
  26. 6717980
  27. 6717980
Contact Seller
Certified

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

18,054KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6717980
  • Stock #: D210260A
  • VIN: JN8AT2MT5KW253640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,054 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Black Pearl 2019 Nissan Rogue S FWD 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Odometer is 24763 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2017 Toyota Sienna X...
 35,773 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra S
 5,767 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Altima 2...
 7,960 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory